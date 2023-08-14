Riot Games Introduces Changes to Surrender Vote System in League of Legends

Riot Games is implementing significant changes to the surrender vote system in League of Legends (LoL), aiming to transform it into a more team-oriented feature. As a team game, the progression and outcome of a match depend not only on individual players but on the cooperation of the entire team. However, in Solo Queue, players often resort to spamming the surrender vote repeatedly, causing frustration for many.

The new surrender vote changes are set to be released in LoL Patch 13.16 and are currently available for testing on the public beta environment (PBE).

The planned changes for LoL Patch 13.16 include:

1. The identity of the player who initiated the surrender vote will no longer be disclosed.

2. After initiating a surrender vote, players will have a cooldown of six minutes before they can start another vote. It is important to note that the team cooldown for calling a surrender vote will remain unchanged at three minutes and take precedence over individual cooldowns.

3. Surrender votes will automatically resolve when they can no longer pass, eliminating the need for players to wait for others to vote.

4. The surrender box text has been updated to specify the type of surrender vote being called: Surrender, AFK (away from keyboard) Surrender, or Remake.

Although surrender votes can sometimes be used in a toxic manner, these changes are likely to make it more challenging for such votes to succeed. However, concerns have been raised regarding the potential for players to be forced into games, potentially leading to more negative experiences.

It is worth mentioning that LoL Patch 13.16, scheduled to be released on August 16, includes numerous changes to Assassin class items. Furthermore, a total of 15 champions will undergo buffs or nerfs as part of this update.

Please note that these changes are currently being tested on the PBE, and if they do not achieve the intended goals, they may not be implemented in the live patch.