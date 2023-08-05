Logitech Introduces MX Keys S: The AI-Integrated Keyboard

Logitech has launched the MX Keys S, the successor to its popular MX Keys keyboard. This new keyboard incorporates AI technology into its design. Despite the addition of AI, the MX Keys S still retains the features that users loved in the original MX Keys, such as multi-device connectivity, comfortable keycaps, and a sleek design without distracting RGB lights.

One notable feature of the MX Keys S is the integration of AI through a function called Smart Actions. This allows users to program customized routines or presets that can be activated with a simple press of a key. For example, users can create a Smart Action that closes all active tabs, opens a music application, and starts playing music at the end of the workday.

In addition to Smart Actions, the MX Keys S includes three new function keys: Dictation, mute/unmute microphone, and an emoji menu. The keyboard also supports Logitech’s proprietary connection platform, Logi Options+, via Logi Bolt. This enables users to use a single unifying receiver for all Logitech peripherals.

The MX Keys S offers consistent, tactile feedback across all keycaps, ensuring a smooth typing experience. It features a non-adjustable tilt angle and supports USB-C fast charging, providing up to five months of usage per cycle. The keyboard is available in two colors, Graphite and Pale Gray.

With its integration of AI technology and enhanced features, the Logitech MX Keys S is a reliable and versatile keyboard suitable for productivity and generative AI tasks. Priced at $109, it offers great value for users seeking a high-quality typing tool.