Lockheed Martin Completes Design Review for U.S. Space Force Communications Satellite

Lockheed Martin has successfully completed a critical design review for a communications satellite that it is constructing for the U.S. Space Force’s Space Development Agency (SDA). The satellite is part of the SDA’s Tranche 1 Transport Layer project, which aims to establish a mesh network of 126 satellites in low Earth orbit to support U.S. military operations.

Under a $700 million contract secured in February 2022, Lockheed Martin will produce 42 satellites for the Transport Layer, utilizing buses made by Terran Orbital. Additionally, other spacecraft from Northrop Grumman and York Space Systems will be included in the Tranche 1.

The Tranche 1 Transport Layer initiative is a significant milestone for the Department of Defense, as it is the first major program to employ smaller and more cost-effective satellites for global military communications and data relay.

Kevin Huttenhoff, Lockheed Martin’s senior manager for space data transport, highlighted the thorough validation process conducted by the company in collaboration with SDA to ensure the soundness of the satellite and ground designs.

During the design review, Lockheed Martin employed a 3D-printed full-size replica of the Tranche 1 satellite and conducted interoperability tests for the optical communications terminals used by all SDA satellites for in-space communications.

SDA plans to commence the launch of the Tranche 1 Transport Layer in late 2024. The assembly and testing of the satellites will take place at a dedicated facility specifically designed for small-satellite production by Lockheed Martin.

In a separate development, Lockheed Martin has already manufactured 10 satellites for the Tranche 0 Transport Layer project under a $187.5 million contract awarded by SDA in August 2020. Originally scheduled for a June launch, these satellites, along with one from York Space and two missile-tracking satellites developed by SpaceX, have been delayed until late August due to the collaboration with the National Security Agency (NSA) to resolve encryption security issues, as the NSA certifies encryption systems used in Department of Defense platforms.