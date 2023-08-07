Lockheed Martin Opens New Facility for Small Satellite Processing

Lockheed Martin has recently inaugurated a 20,000-square-foot low bay clean room on its Waterton campus. The facility is specifically designed to streamline the processing of small satellites (smallsats). It will enable the company to deliver up to 180 spacecraft per year, effectively increasing its production rate.

The new facility comprises six scalable parallel assembly lines and can accommodate various classifications of missions. It supports all stages of smallsat development, including functional and performance testing at the spacecraft level. Additionally, the center is equipped with dedicated testing capabilities such as thermal cycle and electromagnetic chambers.

A significant aspect of this development is Lockheed Martin’s involvement in the Space Development Agency’s (SDA) Transport Layer initiative. The company is currently developing over 50 satellites for the project. These satellites will establish a network of integrated capabilities in low-Earth orbit, providing military users with low-latency communication links.

It is anticipated that the company’s 10 Tranche 0 Transport Layer satellites will launch later this year. The remaining 42 Tranche 1 satellites will undergo processing in the newly opened facility and are slated for a launch in 2024.

Lockheed Martin’s investment in this new facility demonstrates its commitment to delivering advanced satellites with increased speed and agility. The company aims to provide scalable solutions that align with its customers’ orbital diversity strategies. Leveraging its strategic partnerships and utilizing the new facility for assembly, integration, and testing, Lockheed Martin seeks to enhance its quality, efficiency, and affordability in delivering cutting-edge security solutions for the 21st century.