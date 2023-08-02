CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Gemstones: Uncovering Ancient Trade Routes and Origins

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 2, 2023
Gemstones have a long history of being mined and traded worldwide. These minerals are highly valued for their beauty, durability, and rarity. In a recent study, researchers analyzed gemstones found in the Arabian-Nubian Shield using spectroscopic techniques to uncover their unique characteristics and trace their ancient trade routes.

The Arabian-Nubian Shield, spanning the Red Sea in Egypt and Saudi Arabia, contains mineral deposits that have been exploited for thousands of years. The researchers utilized laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy (LIBS), Fourier transform infrared (FTIR) spectroscopy, and Raman spectroscopy to identify the elements influencing gemstone color, differentiate stones from within and outside the region, and distinguish between natural and synthetic gemstones.

The study revealed that the iron content in amethysts is responsible for their characteristic purple color. Other elements like copper, chromium, and vanadium also contribute to gemstone colorization. LIBS quickly determined gemstone composition, FTIR provided information about the structure, and Raman spectroscopy showcased the unique crystalline structure of the gemstones’ atoms.

The researchers successfully distinguished gemstones from the Middle East from those found in other parts of the world. Silicate gems, including emerald, peridot, amazonite, and amethyst, were identified from historical sites dating back to Roman times. Accurately identifying the gemstone source is important for tracing ancient trade routes and understanding their origins.

This study provides valuable insights into the geological and historical significance of gemstones from Egypt and Saudi Arabia. By analyzing their unique characteristics, researchers can uncover ancient trade routes and gain a better understanding of the origins of these precious minerals.

