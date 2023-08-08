Residents in Knaresborough Concerned About Lack of Parking Spaces

Residents in Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, are concerned about the lack of parking spaces in their town. They claim that finding parking for non-electric vehicles has become increasingly difficult and are desperate for a solution.

Last year, ten parking bays were installed in the Chapel Street Car Park exclusively for electric vehicles. However, locals say that these bays are almost always empty while they struggle to find parking near the town center. This has resulted in businesses losing customers who choose to visit areas with better parking options.

The lack of available parking spaces has caused frustration among residents. Emma Brierley, owner of local butchers Huttons, expressed her disappointment with the council, stating that they have taken away too many parking spaces too quickly. She noted that the town already loses parking spaces on market days, and with the new electric vehicle bays, they are now short by 30 to 40 spaces. Unlike neighboring towns, Knaresborough lacks multi-story car parks or large supermarket car parks.

Hairdresser Kelly Tiggin added that the electric vehicle bays remain empty while the town is suffering. Business owners are considering legal action, as they believe immediate steps need to be taken to address the issue. They find it ironic that the eco-scheme, aimed at reducing pollution, has resulted in people driving around in circles trying to find parking.

The council, however, has stated that they are installing 100 charging bays across the Harrogate district as part of their plan to achieve a net-zero carbon economy by 2038. They assure residents that there are still plenty of parking options available in the market town, including a nearby car park that is a five-minute walk from the town square. They have also emphasized the availability of on-street disc parking throughout the town.