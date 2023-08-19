Nintendo is bringing an oasis of virtual adventures to gamers this summer with the highly anticipated Nintendo Summer of Play Tour 2023. This annual event, known for capturing the hearts of fans of all ages, will once again showcase the beloved characters and captivating worlds that define the Nintendo Switch experience.

Running from June 15 to August 28, the tour is set to visit multiple cities across the United States, offering an exciting range of summer-themed activities that are sure to enthrall attendees. From Santa Monica to various other locations, Nintendo fans can look forward to a one-of-a-kind experience that promises endless fun and excitement.

Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to the world of Nintendo, the Nintendo Summer of Play Tour 2023 guarantees something for everyone. With a mix of classic favorites and innovative new games, players will have the opportunity to dive into a world of virtual adventure like never before.

While specific details of the event in Santa Monica have not been provided in this article, we encourage readers to visit the provided link for full information on the upcoming event. Be sure not to miss out on this incredible opportunity to immerse yourself in the magic of Nintendo and create lasting memories with friends and family.

Keep an eye out for updates on the Nintendo Summer of Play Tour 2023 as it makes its way through the U.S. cities. Prepare for an unforgettable summer filled with joy, laughter, and the unparalleled excitement that only Nintendo can deliver. Stay tuned for more information and get ready to embark on an epic gaming journey!