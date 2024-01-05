Virginia Students Connect with NASA Astronaut on International Space Station

Summary: Students from various schools in Virginia are taking part in the Plant the Moon challenge. As a part of this challenge, they will have the opportunity to interact with NASA astronaut Loral O’Hara, who is currently aboard the International Space Station. The aim of this partnership between NASA and six Space Grant Consortia is to encourage underserved and underrepresented STEM students in the six partner states to engage with space-related activities and presentations.

In an exciting development for students in Virginia, NASA astronaut Loral O’Hara will be engaging with middle school and high school students from Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, West Virginia, Florida, and Puerto Rico. Through a series of prerecorded questions, O’Hara will provide valuable insights into life on the International Space Station and answer queries from eager students.

The call to the International Space Station will be broadcast live from 1:05 p.m. to 1:25 p.m. The event will be accessible through Nasa Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s official website, allowing students and space enthusiasts alike to witness this unique interaction.

The Plant the Moon Challenge aims to expand the reach of STEM education to students who may not have had previous exposure to such opportunities. By partnering with six Space Grant Consortia, NASA is ensuring that underserved and underrepresented students across Virginia and other states have access to space-related activities, presentations, and firsthand experiences from astronauts aboard the International Space Station.

If you want to learn more about the Plant the Moon Challenge or get involved in similar initiatives, you can visit the Institute of Competition Sciences website for more information.

FAQs

Q: What is the Plant the Moon Challenge?

A: The Plant the Moon Challenge is a NASA-funded initiative that aims to expand the reach of STEM education to underserved and underrepresented students across Virginia and other partner states.

Q: Who is participating in the challenge?

A: Around 800 students from various schools across the Commonwealth of Virginia are participating in the Plant the Moon Challenge.

Q: What is the objective of this partnership?

A: The partnership between NASA and six Space Grant Consortia aims to provide space-related educational opportunities and experiences to underserved and underrepresented STEM students in the partner states.

Q: How can I watch the live interaction with the NASA astronaut?

A: The live interaction with the NASA astronaut will be broadcasted on Nasa Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s official website from 1:05 p.m. to 1:25 p.m.