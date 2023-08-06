CityLife

Aug 6, 2023
VinFast Advocates for Vietnam’s Eligibility for EV Tax Credits in the United States

VinFast, a Vietnamese automaker, is actively advocating for Vietnam to be eligible for electric vehicle (EV) tax credits in the United States. They firmly believe that Vietnam meets the necessary criteria for these tax incentives, which aim to promote the adoption of EVs and decrease carbon emissions.

Currently, EV tax credits in the U.S. only apply to vehicles produced in the country or manufactured by American companies. However, VinFast asserts that Vietnam’s growing EV industry and its commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions make it a suitable candidate for these tax incentives.

By pushing for Vietnam’s eligibility for EV tax credits, VinFast aims to increase the sales of their own electric vehicles in the U.S. market. The company has been actively expanding its lineup of EVs and has plans to launch a range of electric models in the near future.

If Vietnam becomes eligible for EV tax credits, it would not only benefit VinFast but also create opportunities for other Vietnamese automakers. The country has made considerable investments in the EV sector, with several domestic manufacturers planning to introduce their own electric models.

Expanding EV tax credits to include vehicles produced in Vietnam would not only stimulate the growth of the country’s EV industry but also contribute to the global transition towards sustainable transportation.

VinFast’s efforts to lobby for Vietnam’s eligibility for EV tax credits are significant as they highlight the country’s potential to become a major player in the international EV market and contribute to worldwide efforts to combat climate change.

By Robert Andrew

