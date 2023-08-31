Livestream 2: Escape from Togaezuka Happy Place Announced for Switch and PC

qureate and developer Orgesta have revealed their latest game, Livestream 2: Escape from Togaezuka Happy Place, which will be available for the Nintendo Switch on September 21 and for PC (Steam) later this fall. This side-scrolling survival action-adventure game takes place in an abandoned shopping mall and follows the story of three streamers who must find a way to escape from a mysterious mascot.

In Livestream 2, players take on the roles of Himari, Aina, and Miyabi as they search for clues and items to aid their escape. The game allows players to switch between characters, each with their own starting location, in order to find the necessary resources. The ultimate goal is for the three streamers to reunite and escape the mall together.

However, their escape is not without challenges. The trio is constantly under threat from a menacing mascot. Players must evade its attacks and avoid being caught, as getting caught could lead to dire consequences. Additionally, there are various puzzles to solve throughout the mall, requiring players to use the items and hints they acquire in order to progress.

Livestream 2 features an engaging storyline, character design by Waon Inui, and a scenario by Takayoshi Muto. The game promises an immersive survival experience with its atmospheric setting and thrilling gameplay.

For fans of the Livestream series, this sequel is sure to deliver another exciting and suspenseful adventure. Stay tuned for the release of Livestream 2: Escape from Togaezuka Happy Place on the Nintendo Switch and PC this year.

Sources:

– qureate and developer Orgesta announce Livestream: Escape from Hotel Izanami sequel. Retrieved from Gematsu.

– Livestream 2: Escape from Togaezuka Happy Place official Steam page. Retrieved from Gematsu.

– Livestream 2: Escape from Togaezuka Happy Place official website. Retrieved from Gematsu.

– Livestream 2: Escape from Togaezuka Happy Place gameplay video. Retrieved from YouTube.