SpaceX Successfully Launches Falcon 9 Rocket with Starlink Satellites

SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket with 22 Starlink internet satellites from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The liftoff occurred at 11:36 p.m. EDT on August 16. The rocket’s first stage landed on the drone ship, Shortfall of Gravitas, marking its 13th mission.

The launch was the 42nd this year from the Space Coast. Weather conditions at the opening of the launch window were reported to be 20% “go,” but improved to 65% by the end. After liftoff, the Falcon 9 followed a southeastern trajectory and landed on the drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

The post-launch timeline includes several milestones such as the moment of peak mechanical stress on the rocket, first and second stage separation, fairing deployment, entry burn begins and ends, landing burn, first and second stage engine cutoffs, and deployment of the Starlink satellites.

SpaceX teams started loading kerosene and liquid oxygen into the Falcon 9 rocket’s first stage about an hour before liftoff. The countdown proceeded smoothly with no reported issues.

The weather conditions at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station were initially unfavorable, but they improved and were deemed suitable for liftoff. The launch window remained open until midnight, providing SpaceX with the flexibility to wait for improved weather conditions.

This successful launch of the Falcon 9 rocket and deployment of the Starlink satellites further advances SpaceX’s mission to provide global internet coverage. The company continues to make significant progress in its efforts to revolutionize space technology.