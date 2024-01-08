New Moon Mission: Vulcan Centaur Rocket Set to Launch Peregrine Lunar Lander

Summary:

Get ready for an exciting lunar mission as the United Launch Alliance (ULA) prepares to send its impressive Vulcan Centaur rocket on its inaugural flight, taking with it the Peregrine commercial robotic lunar lander. This mission is set to carry various experiments, scientific instruments, and technology demonstration payloads for NASA and other valuable customers. Launching from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, the liftoff is scheduled for 2:18 a.m. EST (0718 UTC) at the beginning of a 45-minute launch window.

FAQ:

Q: What is the purpose of the Vulcan Centaur rocket’s inaugural flight?

A: The first flight of the Vulcan Centaur rocket aims to deliver the Peregrine commercial robotic lunar lander to the moon’s surface, carrying various experiments and payloads for NASA and other customers.

Q: Where will the launch take place?

A: The launch is set to take place at Space Launch Complex 41 in Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Q: What time can we expect the liftoff?

A: The launch is scheduled for 2:18 a.m. EST (0718 UTC), at the start of a 45-minute launch window.