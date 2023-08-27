SpaceX Set to Launch 22 Starlink Satellites

SpaceX is gearing up for another mission with the launch of 22 second-generation Starlink satellites into orbit. This comes just after the successful launch of a four-member crew to the International Space Station. The scheduled launch time is 9:05 p.m. EDT.

With this upcoming launch, the total number of Starlink satellites deployed will surpass 5,000. According to statistics from Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, SpaceX has launched a total of 4,983 Starlinks so far.

The Falcon 9 rocket will take off from Space Launch Complex 40, with a trajectory heading southeast and an orbit inclination of 43 degrees to the equator. Approximately two and a half minutes into flight, the first stage booster will separate from the second stage and make its way to a landing on the drone ship Just Read the Instructions, positioned in the Atlantic east of the Bahamas.

To place the satellites into orbit, two burns of the second stage will be performed. The 22 satellites will then separate from the second stage about one hour and five minutes after launch.

The first stage booster, with tail number B1080, is making its third mission. It was previously used to launch the private Axiom 2 crew to the International Space Station in May, and more recently, the European Space Agency’s Euclid space telescope in July.

These upcoming satellites are part of the V2 mini satellites, which are larger and offer four times the bandwidth of previous models. The full-sized V2 Starlink satellites were originally planned to be launched using SpaceX’s Starship vehicle, but due to delays, a condensed version was created for launch on the Falcon 9.

As of May, SpaceX announced that it had over 1.5 million subscribers to its Starlink internet service, which is available in over 60 countries.

Sources:

– Jonathan McDowell, Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics

– SpaceX