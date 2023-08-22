Little Nightmares 3 Announced at Gamescom 2023

Little Nightmares fans were in for a pleasant surprise during this year’s Gamescom Opening Night Live, as Tarsier Studios and Bandai Namco officially announced the upcoming release of Little Nightmares 3. The reveal trailer showcased two new characters and introduced the option to play the game in either single player or multiplayer mode. The release date for the highly anticipated game is set for sometime in 2024.

The original Little Nightmares game, released in 2017, made its debut on PlayStation 4, Windows, and Xbox One. It later became available on Nintendo Switch in the following year. In this atmospheric horror game, players assume the role of Six, a young girl trying to escape from a nightmarish world filled with monstrous creatures. The game garnered a dedicated fanbase and received positive reviews, with IGN’s Joe Skrebels giving it an impressive 8.8/10 rating and describing it as a “gleefully strange, unceasingly grim, and quietly smart” take on the horror genre.

Little Nightmares II, released in February 2021, serves as a prequel to the original game. An Enhanced Edition was later released in August of the same year for PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S. While the game was still praised for its hauntingly beautiful visuals and atmosphere, IGN’s Tristan Ogilvie mentioned in his review that it didn’t leave as lasting of an impact as its predecessor. The sequel received a solid 7 out of 10 rating.

In addition to the announcement of Little Nightmares 3, Tarsier Studios and Bandai Namco also revealed a new podcast titled “The Sounds of Nightmares.” This audio experience will likely delve deeper into the atmospheric world of Little Nightmares, and provide fans with additional content to enjoy.

With Little Nightmares 3’s arrival on the horizon, fans of the series can look forward to once again facing their childhood fears and immersing themselves in the eerie and captivating universe of the game.

