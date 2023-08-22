Little Nightmares 3 Announced at Gamescom Opening Night Live

Supermassive Games and Bandai Namco have surprised fans by officially announcing the highly anticipated Little Nightmares 3 at this year’s gamescom Opening Night Live. The thrilling reveal trailer introduces two new characters, Low and Alone, and showcases the game’s exciting new features. Little Nightmares 3 will allow players to enjoy a single-player experience, with the second character being controlled by AI, or dive into the eerie world of co-op gameplay through online multiplayer.

Set to be released in 2024, Little Nightmares 3 will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, ensuring a wide and accessible reach for fans across various gaming platforms. This installment marks a significant shift, as Supermassive Games has taken over development from the original creator, Tarsier. Tarsier had previously announced in 2021 that they were finished with the series, leaving the door open for Bandai Namco to continue its development.

The Little Nightmares franchise made its debut in 2017, captivating players with its unique blend of horror and puzzle-solving gameplay. The first game focused on the story of a young girl named Six, as she navigated through a terrifying world filled with monstrous creatures. The game received critical acclaim, with IGN’s Joe Skrebels praising its distinctive atmosphere and intriguing narrative.

Following the success of the original, Little Nightmares II, a prequel to the first game, was released in February 2021. While it maintained the series’ dark and haunting charm, IGN’s Tristan Ogilvie noted that it didn’t leave as deep of an impact as its predecessor.

In addition to the exciting announcement of Little Nightmares 3, Supermassive Games and Bandai Namco also revealed a new podcast called “The Sounds of Nightmares,” further immersing fans into the eerie world of the franchise. The podcast promises to provide a unique and immersive experience for fans to delve deeper into the mysteries of the Little Nightmares universe.

With its unique gameplay mechanics, atmospheric world, and enthralling narrative, Little Nightmares 3 is poised to deliver yet another thrilling horror experience for fans when it arrives in 2024. Fans of the franchise can look forward to exploring their childhood fears in this highly anticipated sequel.

