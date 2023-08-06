Littelfuse Reports Q2 2023 Financial Results, Highlights Strong Performance and Growth Opportunities

Littelfuse, Inc. recently announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2023 in its earnings conference call. While the results fell below expectations, the company’s global teams demonstrated solid performance amid an evolving market. Littelfuse successfully secured significant new business in sustainability, connectivity, and safety applications while continuing to invest in high-growth end markets.

The company’s strong performance can be attributed to its resilient business model, diverse technologies and capabilities, and strong execution, positioning it for long-term growth. Littelfuse expressed gratitude to its associates for their dedication and contributions to this success.

Notably, Littelfuse announced a purchase agreement to acquire a 200-millimeter wafer fab located in Dortmund, Germany, from Elmos Semiconductor. This strategic acquisition aligns with Littelfuse’s long-term growth strategy for power semiconductors and will expand its business opportunities in industrial end markets such as renewables, energy storage, automation, motor drives, power supplies, and e-mobility off-board charging infrastructure.

Furthermore, Littelfuse emphasized its commitment to sustainability by publishing its 2022 report and reiterating its responsibility to conduct business in a thoughtful and sustainable manner.

The company reported strong growth in industrial and passenger vehicle markets, with robust design activity and the capture of new business opportunities in sustainability, connectivity, and safety. The demand from end markets remains healthy, particularly in renewables, industrial automation and safety, medical, specialty high-end power supplies, cloud computing, and the electrification of vehicles and their charging infrastructure.

Littelfuse remains dedicated to driving long-term growth, profitability, and cash generation. It actively manages costs while advancing its strategic initiatives across the industrial, transportation, and electronics end markets it serves.

Overall, Littelfuse is confident in its ability to deliver long-term financial results consistent with its growth strategy.