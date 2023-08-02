Lithium-ion Battery Safety and Impact of External Influences

Lithium-ion batteries are popularly used in portable electronics and electric vehicles due to their high energy density, long cycle life, and low self-discharge rate. However, the increasing energy density and reactive nature of these batteries can pose safety risks under certain conditions.

One of the safety risks is thermal runaway, which refers to a rapid and uncontrolled increase in temperature within the battery. This reaction starts with the decomposition of the solid electrolyte interface (SEI) at relatively low temperatures, leading to a chain reaction that causes the temperature to rise. If a separator made of polypropylene (PP) and polyethylene (PE) is used, it can melt and create a short-circuit surface between the electrodes.

To evaluate battery safety, crush tests are conducted to assess the battery’s ability to withstand physical stress. These tests simulate mechanical damage that can occur during normal use or transportation. The results of these tests help determine the integrity of the battery and its ability to prevent the release of flammable gases or other hazardous materials.

Industry standards and guidelines exist to regulate the safety of lithium-ion batteries. However, in practical applications like electric vehicles, where the battery cells are compressed, it is important to analyze variations in thermal runaway at different compressions.

In research, cell clamping is often utilized for safety tests on pouch cells to increase reproducibility. However, the effects of different clamping compressions on thermal runaway have not been thoroughly studied. Therefore, this study aims to examine the influence of a cell clamping device with four different normal stresses on crush tests of lithium-ion batteries.

The findings of this study will provide valuable insights into the impact of external influences on thermal runaway. Additionally, it will offer recommendations for obtaining consistent and reproducible results in experiments. By understanding these external factors and their effects, battery manufacturers and researchers can further improve the safety and reliability of lithium-ion batteries.