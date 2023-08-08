CityLife

The Development of a New Cathode Design to Increase Energy Capacity of Lithium-ion Batteries

Aug 8, 2023
Lithium-ion batteries (LiBs) are commonly used in a wide range of devices, including smartphones and electric vehicles. A team of researchers from the City University of Hong Kong and Northwestern University has recently made a breakthrough in improving the energy capacity of LiBs through the development of a new cathode design.

The researchers focused their attention on a specific type of material known as Lithium- and Manganese-rich (LMR) layered cathodes. These cathodes have the potential to store more energy than the currently available commercial cathodes. However, LMR cathodes are known to suffer from a problem called “voltage decay,” which restricts the performance of LiBs.

To tackle this issue, the team constructed a new LMR cathode with a stabilizing honeycomb-shaped structure. They introduced transition metal (TM) ions into the lithium layers either above or below the honeycomb structure to enhance stability. This incorporation of TM ions resulted in a significant reduction in voltage decay during battery use when compared to traditional cathodes.

Initial evaluations of the newly developed LMR cathode have shown promising results. These results suggest that the lifespan of LiBs could be extended, and their performance improved. With this advancement, electronic devices and electric vehicles may possess greater energy storage capabilities, allowing them to operate for more extended periods before requiring recharge.

The practical applicability of LMR cathode materials, particularly concerning voltage decay, has been a topic of debate. However, the researchers’ achievement in successfully addressing this problem is likely to inspire further research and understanding of voltage decay in LMRs. This breakthrough has the potential to contribute to the development of more efficient LiBs in the future.

