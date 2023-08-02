Litecoin (LTC) Halving Event Could Impact Price Dynamics

Litecoin (LTC) is set to undergo its halving event on August 2, reducing the block reward earned by miners. This event is expected to increase scarcity and potentially impact the price dynamics of Litecoin. Many investors and traders are eagerly anticipating the halving event.

In August 3, Google Bard, the generative AI offering developed by Alphabet, was asked about its opinion on the future price action of LTC post-halving. Bard mentioned factors such as the overall state of the cryptocurrency market and the demand and supply of Litecoin that could influence the price. Despite differing analyst opinions, Bard predicts that the price of Litecoin could increase in the long term after the halving.

According to behavioral analytics platform Santiment, Litecoin may currently be experiencing a trend where investors “buy the rumor, sell the news” in anticipation of the halving. The price of LTC has seen a concerning drop. Crypto trading expert Ali Martinez also noted that Litecoin is trading between two significant supply walls, with one acting as support at $87 to $90, and the other acting as resistance at $90 to $93.

As of now, Litecoin is trading at $91.02, with a marginal 0.6% increase for the day. It has a support wall at $87.85 and faces resistance below the psychological level of $100 at $97.30.

Please note that any investments made based on this information should be done at your own risk, as the content on this site is not considered investment advice.