Listening to Nanoscale Avalanches of Atoms in Crystals

A recent study published in Nature Communications introduces a novel method for listening to the crackling noise emitted by avalanches of atoms in crystals. This crackling noise, known as a scale-invariant phenomenon, occurs in various material systems when they respond to external stimuli like force or external fields. Jerky movements in materials can form avalanches that follow universal scaling rules described by power laws.

Researchers from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) and the University of Cambridge developed a method for measuring nanoscale crackling noise using Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) nanoindentation. By applying a constant force through an AFM probe over a long period of time, the movement of the material’s surface can be detected at the limit of the AFM’s sensitivity. This method allows for the study of the crackling noise in individual nanoscale features of materials, such as domain walls in ferroelectrics.

One of the most intriguing aspects of this method is the ability to identify and image individual nanoscale features before indenting the material. This enables new studies that were not previously possible. In their first application of the technology, UNSW researchers investigated discontinuities in ordered materials known as domain walls. The researchers found that the critical exponents for avalanches are altered at these nanoscale features, leading to a suppression of mixed-criticality present in domains.

Crackling noise microscopy has the potential to provide advanced knowledge about nanoscale features and their functionalities in materials. This study discusses the experimental aspects of the method and explores potential future research directions and applications.

Source:

– Cam-Phu Thi Nguyen et al, “Crackling noise microscopy,” Nature Communications (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-023-40665-4

– ARC Centre of Excellence in Future Low-Energy Electronics Technologies (FLEET)