Jobs at Risk of Automation Revealed by Google Chatbot

Google’s chatbot, Bard, has identified several professions that could face the risk of being replaced by artificial intelligence (AI). While not an exhaustive list, this insight provides a glimpse into the potential impact of AI on various occupations.

According to Bard, legal assistants and truck drivers are among the jobs that may be negatively affected as AI technology advances. Tasks like data entry and customer database maintenance, which can be automated, could result in a decreased demand for these roles.

Factory workers are also at risk of job loss as AI-powered machinery becomes more prevalent. The operating costs associated with using these intelligent machines are often lower than employing human labor.

The list also includes translators, accountants, and customer service representatives, whose information processing tasks could potentially be taken over by AI technology.

However, there are professions that are considered less vulnerable to automation. Teachers, for example, play an essential role in education and are seen as irreplaceable by AI. Other jobs that heavily rely on human interaction, such as salespeople, lawyers, and healthcare workers, are also expected to remain significant.

Moreover, clergymen are anticipated to continue being relevant as individuals seek spiritual guidance in a world that increasingly relies on AI.

It is important to note that this list is not definitive, as the field of AI is rapidly evolving. As development and adoption of AI continue, additional professions may either become more susceptible to automation or prove to be more resilient than anticipated.