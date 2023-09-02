Linus and Luke Discuss Issues with Starfield’s PC Port on WAN Show

In a recent episode of the WAN show, Linus and Luke expressed their frustrations with the PC port of Starfield, the highly-anticipated RPG developed by Bethesda. While they spoke positively about the game itself, they had several gripes with its technical aspects on PC.

One major issue they highlighted is that the game does not work for most users with Intel GPUs. Those who were able to launch the game encountered various technical problems. Linus mentioned a user called HueSplat who had an Intel GPU and experienced these issues.

Another complaint brought up by Linus is the lack of options to adjust specific resource-intensive settings like texture quality. The game’s graphical options were referred to as a “black box” because they automatically change without the player’s input. Linus noted that even though the minimum recommended config and the recommended config had the same settings, one looked better than the other.

The absence of common features found in modern games also drew criticism. Starfield does not have an FOV slider, a draw distance slider, or the ability to set the game to a non-native resolution. To achieve the desired graphical fidelity, players have to manually change their monitor’s resolution, which can be cumbersome.

Overall, Linus and Luke expressed their frustration with the decisions made by Bethesda in regards to Starfield’s PC port. They called the implementation of these performance features “jank” and stated that the PC version of the game could benefit from further improvements.

