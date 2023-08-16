YouTube Channel Linus Tech Tips Under Investigation for Allegations of Harassment and Ethical Lapses

The Linus Media Group YouTube channel, led by Linus Sebastian, is currently facing accusations of theft, ethical lapses, and sexual harassment. As a result, the company has paused all production and plans to hire an outside investigator to look into the harassment allegations.

The controversy began when Gamers Nexus posted a video highlighting factual errors and ethical concerns in recent Linus Tech Tips videos. One major concern was the mishandling of a GPU cooling block made by Billet Labs. According to Gamers Nexus, Linus Tech Tips reviewed the cooling block on the wrong GPU and then auctioned it off without permission.

In response to these allegations, Linus Media Group CFO Yvonne Ho announced in a video that production would be paused for a week to address the issues raised by Gamers Nexus. Linus Tech Tips also acknowledged the mistakes and miscommunication regarding the auctioning of the cooling block and expressed their commitment to do better.

The situation escalated when former employee Madison Reeve accused Linus Media Group of fostering a toxic work environment and subjecting her to sexual harassment. Reeve described instances of being grabbed and subjected to derogatory comments. Linus Tech Tips CEO Terren Tong was shocked by these allegations and promised to conduct a thorough assessment. An outside investigator will also be hired to examine the claims.

Both Linus Sebastian and Terren Tong emphasized their commitment to maintaining a safe and inclusive environment and encouraged employees to report any workplace bullying or harassment. They assured that appropriate actions will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

While the production of Linus Tech Tips videos is currently on hold, the company is taking steps to improve documentation and processes related to testing. In the meantime, fans have expressed frustration and demanded a public apology from Linus Tech Tips to Billet Labs. The Linus Media Group is actively addressing these concerns and plans to release a more comprehensive statement once their internal assessment is complete.