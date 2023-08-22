Lightelligence Introduces Hummingbird Low-Latency Computing Engine for AI Workloads

Lightelligence, a leader in photonic computing, will showcase their innovative product, Hummingbird™, at Hot Chips 2023. This Optical Network-on-Chip (oNOC) processor is specifically designed for domain-specific artificial intelligence (AI) workloads. The demonstration will take place at Stanford University from August 27-29.

Hummingbird, which was introduced in June, leverages advanced vertically stacked packaging technologies to integrate a photonic chip and an electronic chip into a single package. This package serves as the communications network for data centers and high-performance applications. Hummingbird is the first of many products that utilize Lightelligence’s oNOC platform, which enhances computing performance by enabling creative interconnect topologies through silicon photonics.

With waveguides that propagate signals at the speed of light and an all-to-all data broadcast network to each core, Hummingbird provides low latency and power reduction benefits over traditional digital interconnect solutions. Its 64 transmitters and 512 receivers enable the implementation of various dense optical network topologies.

One key advantage of Hummingbird’s oNOC technology is the ability to increase density scaling by enabling interconnect topologies that would be otherwise impractical. The power and latency of oNOC are not affected by distance, making it ideal for developing robust topologies that do not rely on nearest neighbor communication. This allows for higher utilization of compute power and easier workload mapping to hardware.

Furthermore, Hummingbird’s electronic and photonic ICs are co-packaged and integrated into a form factor ready for installation in industry-standard servers. The Lightelligence Software Development Kit (SDK) ensures that machine learning and AI workloads can maximize the advantages of oNOC. The oNOC and Hummingbird IP can also be customized for unique workloads and applications.

Lightelligence plans to sample Hummingbird-based PCIe add-in cards, along with their SDK, to development partners in Q3 2023. Interested parties can contact Lightelligence for pricing and availability information.

Lightelligence, founded in 2017, is dedicated to transforming photonic technology into cutting-edge computing solutions that greatly improve performance while reducing energy consumption. With a strong track record and over $220 million in funding, Lightelligence is at the forefront of the photonic computing industry.

Sources:

– Hummingbird Low-Latency Computing Engine – Lightelligence

– Lightelligence Demonstrates Hummingbird at Hot Chips 2023 – Globe Newswire