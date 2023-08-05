Light Pollution May Benefit Crepuscular Birds, Study Suggests

A recent study in the journal Science of the Total Environment indicates that light pollution might actually be advantageous for certain bird species that are most active during twilight hours, such as crepuscular birds like the European Nightjar.

Researchers from Belgium, Switzerland, and Germany conducted the study to investigate the effect of “skyglow,” the indirect illumination of the night sky caused by artificial lighting. By fitting activity trackers to the birds, they monitored their behavior in three different locations: Belgium, sub-tropical Africa, and Mongolia.

The results showed that the birds in Belgium, where skyglow is more prevalent, displayed the highest activity levels, especially on moonless nights when natural light is minimal. In contrast, the birds in Africa and Mongolia, where skyglow is minimal, exhibited less activity.

Interestingly, the researchers also noted that weather conditions played a role in the birds’ behavior. While clouds typically decrease natural brightness, they can increase skyglow by reflecting light, resulting in increased activity levels among nightjars in built-up areas.

The study suggests that the presence of skyglow enables crepuscular birds to navigate and forage more effectively in low light conditions. It relieves the visual constraints they would typically face, allowing them to move about with less risk.

Despite the general consensus that light pollution harms wildlife and ecosystems, this study provides evidence of a potential positive impact on a specific group of birds. It reminds us that our understanding of environmental impacts is not always straightforward and that there may be unexpected consequences to consider.