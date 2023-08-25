The Application of PVP-ZnO Nanoparticles in Water Treatment: A Solution for Toxic Dye and Bacterial Pathogens

Toxic dyes and bacterial pathogens in water bodies pose serious global challenges to human health and the environment. In an effort to address these challenges, researchers have developed zinc oxide nanoparticles (ZnO NPs) with remarkable photocatalytic and antibacterial properties. Specifically, PVP-ZnO NPs were prepared using the co-precipitation method, utilizing polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) as a surfactant.

Various analyses were conducted to study the microstructure and morphology of the NPs. X-ray diffraction (XRD) revealed that the NPs had a size of 22.13 nm, while high-resolution transmission electron microscopy (HR-TEM) and field emission scanning electron microscopy (FESEM) showed spherical-shaped PVP-ZnO NPs ranging from 20 to 30 nm in size. Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy (FT-IR) confirmed the hybrid nature of the NPs, and UV–Vis spectroscopy demonstrated an absorption peak at 367 nm.

Significantly, the PVP-ZnO NPs exhibited excellent photocatalytic activity. At catalyst dosages of 10 mg and 20 mg, they achieved 88% and nearly 95% degradation of reactive red-141 azo dye, respectively. Additionally, the antibacterial properties of the NPs were demonstrated against Escherichia coli and Bacillus subtilis, inhibiting the growth of these bacteria with inhibition zones of 24 mm and 20 mm, respectively.

These findings suggest that PVP-ZnO NPs have great potential for use in water treatment, effectively targeting both dye and pathogenic contaminants. As the textile industry continues to pose threats to the environment with toxic dyes, the application of nanotechnology in water treatment offers a promising solution. Furthermore, the ability of PVP-ZnO NPs to combat bacterial pathogens provides an additional layer of protection in ensuring clean and safe water sources.

