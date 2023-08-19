Lies of P: A Cinematic Gameplay Trailer

Lies of P is an upcoming action Souls-like game that draws inspiration from the familiar story of Pinocchio. Set to release on September 19, 2023, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam, this game offers an immersive experience filled with combat, various locales, and formidable enemies.

The game is set in the dark and haunting city of Krat, which was once a beautiful place but has now transformed into a living nightmare. Deadly puppets have taken control of the city, while a devastating plague spreads throughout the land. Amidst this chaos, players take on the role of P, a puppet determined to find Geppetto and achieve true humanity.

As P, players will embark on a relentless journey through the treacherous streets of Krat. The gameplay trailer showcases intense combat sequences, highlighting the challenging nature of the game. Players will need to employ their skills and strategies to overcome the terrifying enemies that await them at every turn.

In addition to combat, Lies of P also presents a diverse range of environments. From dimly lit alleyways to grand, decaying structures, the game offers a visually captivating experience. The Belle Époque-inspired setting adds an additional layer of atmosphere, creating a unique and immersive world.

With its intriguing storyline, engaging gameplay mechanics, and stunning visuals, Lies of P promises an unforgettable gaming experience. Whether you are a fan of the Souls-like genre or the timeless tale of Pinocchio, this game offers a fresh and exciting take on both. Prepare to enter the nightmarish world of Krat and embark on a quest for humanity in Lies of P.