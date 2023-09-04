Capital Market Publishers India Pvt Ltd: A Pioneer in Corporate Databases and Stock Market Magazine

Capital Market Publishers India Pvt Ltd, established in 1986, has become a trailblazer in providing corporate databases and stock market magazine services in India. With a database that includes over 35,000 listed and unlisted Indian companies, Capitaline is at the forefront of data accessibility and accuracy.

Capitaline continuously adopts the latest technologies and standards to ensure that their databases remain user-friendly, comprehensive, and up-to-date. As a result, the scope of their databases has expanded over the years to cover not only corporate information but also various sectors, mutual funds, commodities, and news.

While the leading institutional investors patronize Capitaline databases, individual investors also have the opportunity to access these valuable resources through Corporate Scoreboard, a feature in Capital Market magazine. This magazine offers more than just stock market and company-related articles, as it provides independent and insightful coverage on topics such as mutual funds, taxation, commodities, and personal finance.

One of the significant strengths of Capitaline is its ability to generate interesting investment ideas through their powerful databases. Their team of reporters utilizes the vast amount of data and information available to present these ideas in a reader-friendly manner. Investors can access these ideas online through Capita Telefolio and Telefolio Gold, which allows for further research and staying ahead of the market trends.

Capital Market Publishers India Pvt Ltd revolutionized the accessibility and usability of corporate databases and stock market information in India. By constantly incorporating innovative applications and adhering to the highest standards, they have become indispensable resources for both institutional and individual investors.

