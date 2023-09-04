New Era of Capitaline Databases: Revolutionizing Indian Stock Markets

Capital Market Publishers India Pvt Ltd, established in 1986, has been at the forefront of corporate databases and stock market magazines in India. With its extensive coverage of over 35,000 listed and unlisted Indian companies, Capitaline databases have become an indispensable tool for investors and researchers alike.

With the advent of the latest technologies and adherence to the highest standards, Capitaline databases have evolved into a user-friendly, comprehensive, and up-to-date resource. While initially focused on corporate data, the databases have expanded to encompass the economy, sectors, mutual funds, commodities, and news.

Recognizing the diverse requirements of users, Capitaline has developed innovative online and offline applications that cater to both common and customized needs. Institutional investors have long relied on Capitaline databases to inform their investment decisions, and now individual investors can access these resources through Corporate Scoreboard, featured in Capital Market magazine.

In addition to its stock market and company-related articles, Capital Market magazine offers independent and insightful coverage of topics such as mutual funds, taxation, commodities, and personal finance. The contributions of Capitaline databases and the expertise of the magazine’s fired-up reporters combine to generate interesting investment ideas, which are presented in a reader-friendly manner.

Further supplementing these ideas are relevant data and information, all of which can be accessed online through Capita Telefolio and Telefolio Gold. Investors, both individual and institutional, utilize these ideas to conduct further research and gain a competitive edge in the stock market.

Capitaline databases have become the backbone of the Indian stock market, equipping investors with the information they need to make informed decisions. Their power lies in their ability to provide comprehensive and up-to-date data, facilitating the analysis and understanding of the Indian corporate landscape.

Sources:

Capital Market Publishers India Pvt Ltd

Capital Market magazine