Liam Gallagher and adidas SPZL Team Up for New Sneaker Collaboration

Liam Gallagher, former frontman of the iconic rock band Oasis, has once again joined forces with adidas SPZL to bring his creative vision to the table. Headed by Gary Aspden, the SPZL line focuses on reviving forgotten adidas silhouettes from the past, particularly those worn by football fans in the United Kingdom during the 70s, 80s, and 90s.

Gallagher and Aspden’s latest collaboration introduces the adidas LG2 SPZL, a low-top sneaker that pays homage to vintage adidas designs with its “Bottle Green” color scheme. The LG2 SPZL draws inspiration from two sport-informed sneakers, the Country and Samoa, which were originally released in 1973 and 1977 respectively.

The shoe features a clean white base, complemented by off-white suede panels at the forefoot and heel. The “Bottle Green” color accents can be found on the side profiles and upper spine of the sneaker. The overall design seamlessly merges the old-school charm with contemporary footwear trends. To complete the look, the shoe is finished with a classic gum sole and a portrait of Gallagher himself on the tongue.

The adidas LG2 SPZL is set to launch exclusively at select retailers on September 7th. Sneaker enthusiasts can eagerly anticipate the release and enjoy a sneak peek of the pair through the retailer photography provided.

This collaboration further solidifies the successful partnership between Liam Gallagher and adidas SPZL, adding another unique and stylish creation to their line of exclusive sneakers.

