The Impact of Battery Aging on Thermal Runaway in Lithium-Ion Batteries

Due to their high energy density and environmentally friendly nature, Lithium-ion batteries (LIBs) have gained widespread use in various fields such as mobile communications, transportation, and energy storage. Incidents of fire caused by LIBs have been increasing, with thermal runaway (TR) being a significant contributing factor.

Understanding the mechanisms and behavior of TR in LIBs is essential for enhancing the safety of these batteries. Previous research has focused on the causes, identification, prevention, and modeling of TR in LIBs. The research has also explored the gas production and characteristics associated with TR.

Mechanical abuse, such as collision and deformation, can lead to a short circuit and increased heat and gas production in LIBs. Electrical failure, such as overcharging and short circuits, can also result in TR due to the reaction between the deposited lithium and electrolyte. Thermal collapse, caused by excessive heat accumulation, can initiate TR as well.

To improve the understanding of TR in aging LIBs, it is crucial to study the impact of battery aging on TR and the composition of gases produced during the process. This review aims to analyze the gas generation and hazards associated with TR in aging LIBs. It examines the toxicity and explosive nature of the gases produced during TR.

Additionally, recent advancements in separating LIB fires are reviewed. This includes the development of fire separation techniques to prevent the spread of fires and contain their potential hazards. By analyzing the gas composition during TR, researchers can identify effective strategies to mitigate the risks associated with LIB fires.

Further research in TR gas analysis and fire separation in LIBs is needed to enhance the safety of these batteries. Understanding how battery aging affects TR and the gas composition will contribute to the development of improved battery designs and preventive measures. By addressing the challenges associated with LIB fires, the widespread adoption of LIBs in various industries can continue while minimizing the risks they pose to public safety.