CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

The Impact of Battery Aging on Thermal Runaway in Lithium-Ion Batteries

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 7, 2023
The Impact of Battery Aging on Thermal Runaway in Lithium-Ion Batteries

Due to their high energy density and environmentally friendly nature, Lithium-ion batteries (LIBs) have gained widespread use in various fields such as mobile communications, transportation, and energy storage. Incidents of fire caused by LIBs have been increasing, with thermal runaway (TR) being a significant contributing factor.

Understanding the mechanisms and behavior of TR in LIBs is essential for enhancing the safety of these batteries. Previous research has focused on the causes, identification, prevention, and modeling of TR in LIBs. The research has also explored the gas production and characteristics associated with TR.

Mechanical abuse, such as collision and deformation, can lead to a short circuit and increased heat and gas production in LIBs. Electrical failure, such as overcharging and short circuits, can also result in TR due to the reaction between the deposited lithium and electrolyte. Thermal collapse, caused by excessive heat accumulation, can initiate TR as well.

To improve the understanding of TR in aging LIBs, it is crucial to study the impact of battery aging on TR and the composition of gases produced during the process. This review aims to analyze the gas generation and hazards associated with TR in aging LIBs. It examines the toxicity and explosive nature of the gases produced during TR.

Additionally, recent advancements in separating LIB fires are reviewed. This includes the development of fire separation techniques to prevent the spread of fires and contain their potential hazards. By analyzing the gas composition during TR, researchers can identify effective strategies to mitigate the risks associated with LIB fires.

Further research in TR gas analysis and fire separation in LIBs is needed to enhance the safety of these batteries. Understanding how battery aging affects TR and the gas composition will contribute to the development of improved battery designs and preventive measures. By addressing the challenges associated with LIB fires, the widespread adoption of LIBs in various industries can continue while minimizing the risks they pose to public safety.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

News

Revolutionizing Healthcare: North America’s Adoption of Point-of-Care Data Management Software

Aug 7, 2023
News

The Role of 5G Networks in Enhancing Patient Temperature Monitoring Solutions in Europe

Aug 7, 2023
News

Navigating the New Normal: How Workspace as a Service is Transforming the Asia Pacific Business Landscape

Aug 7, 2023

You missed

AI

Artificial Intelligence and its Impact on the Travel Industry

Aug 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
AI

Artificial Intelligence transforming the Travel Industry: What you need to know

Aug 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
AI

The Controversial AI Portraits that Sparked a Conversation on Bias

Aug 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
AI

AI Editing Gone Wrong: MIT Graduate’s LinkedIn Profile Picture Turned Unrecognizable

Aug 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments