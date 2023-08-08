Li Auto to Release Q2 Earnings Report Amidst Slowing Chinese EV Market

Li Auto, a Chinese electric vehicle (EV) startup, is set to release its second-quarter earnings report early on Tuesday. As the Chinese EV market experiences a slowdown, the company’s delivery outlook for electric vehicles will be crucial.

Li Auto has been challenging established EV giants like Tesla and BYD, as well as fellow startup companies Nio and XPeng in China. The company’s stock has been on a rally, nearing a record high after more than doubling in value this year.

Analysts expect Li Auto to post earnings per share (EPS) of 25 cents for the quarter, compared to a net loss of three cents per share in the same period last year. Revenue is projected to increase by 188% year-over-year to $3.723 billion.

If achieved, this would mark Li Auto’s first $3 billion quarter, following its milestones of crossing $1 billion in Q3 2021 and $2 billion in Q4 2022. Wall Street analysts anticipate Li Auto to generate an annual profit of 58 cents per share, marking the company’s first annual profit.

Deutsche Bank analysts expect Li Auto’s management to guide third-quarter deliveries of approximately 100,000 EVs, driven by strong demand for their new L7 and L8 hybrid SUVs. Li Auto has already reported delivering 34,134 SUVs in July.

Li Auto’s stock has been performing well, with a 1.7% increase on Monday, reaching a 52-week high of 47.33. It has more than doubled in value this year, experiencing a growth of 128%. Li Auto is approaching its record high of 47.70, set in November 2020 shortly after its IPO.

In Q2, Li Auto delivered 86,533 vehicles, surpassing its previous guidance of 76,000-81,000 deliveries. This represents a 65% increase from the 52,584 EVs delivered in Q1. The company has already exceeded its total 2022 deliveries in the first half of this year, earning praise from analysts for its execution.

Looking ahead, Li Auto may face increased competition as the EV market intensifies. However, the company recently introduced a new version of its L9 model at a lower price point, aiming to maintain its position in the market. Li Auto is also preparing to introduce its first all-electric model, the Mega minivan, in Q4. Investors will be eagerly awaiting updates on the Mega EV and the start of production at its new plant in the Beijing area.

As China’s EV sales slow down, Li Auto and other market players need to navigate through a pricing war triggered by Tesla.