LG’s New M-Series Wireless OLED TVs: Pricing and Features

Digital Trends has acquired suggested pricing information for LG’s latest M-Series wireless OLED TVs in the U.S. The M-Series is a wireless version of LG’s popular G3 OLED TV and offers a simplified installation experience with no visible wires. The M3 OLED model is available in three sizes, ranging from 77 to 97 inches.

Exact availability dates have not yet been determined, but LG expects orders to open in late August 2023. The pricing for the M-Series OLED TVs is as follows:

– LG 77-inch M3: $5,000

– LG 83-inch M3: $8,000

– LG 97-inch M3: $30,000

These prices command a premium of $500 to $1500 over LG’s G3 OLED TV, depending on the screen size. However, it should be noted that the G3 OLED itself is already an expensive TV, with a price of $4,500 for the 77-inch model.

The M-Series requires a “Zero Connect” box, which can connect up to three devices via HDMI. The box processes the video signal using LG’s a9 Gen 6 AI processor and wirelessly delivers the already-processed picture signal to the TV panel. This eliminates the need for visible wires and simplifies installation.

The Zero Connect box has a claimed range of 30 feet, but it requires line-of-sight for the best performance. Placing the box in a cabinet or on the other side of a wall may reduce the range and potentially interrupt the video signal. The M-Series TVs use the 60 GHz frequency band to minimize interference from other devices.

Only the 77-inch M-Series model comes with LG’s new MLA technology, which offers higher brightness. The larger screen sizes generate more light, making an ultra-bright screen less necessary.

LG is sending a review unit of the M-Series OLED TV for evaluation, and the review will be published soon.