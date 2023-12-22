LG Smart TVs Offer a Multitude of Opportunities for Learning, Entertainment, and Self-Care

LG Electronics is bringing a range of new apps to its smart TVs, providing users with a diverse selection of services tailored to their individual preferences and interests.

One noteworthy addition to LG’s smart TV services is Udemy, a renowned online learning platform. With over 200,000 courses available in more than 3,000 subjects and 75 languages, Udemy empowers users to expand their knowledge and skills. The platform’s personalized recommendations, powered by AI, ensure that learners receive course suggestions that align with their unique interests and goals.

The educational offerings on LG smart TVs extend to children as well. ABCmouse, a trusted digital learning solution for kids aged 2 to 8, offers a comprehensive curriculum covering essential academic subjects. Additionally, LG has partnered with The Pinkfong Company to provide interactive educational content featuring the beloved characters Pinkfong and Baby Shark.

Apart from learning, LG smart TVs also aim to entertain. Users can enjoy an array of casual games, including popular voice AI games from Volley and the delightful puzzle game Anipang Match. These games, along with LG’s Magic Remote and larger screens, create an immersive gaming experience.

LG is also invested in promoting users’ health and wellness. The Alo Moves app, offered on LG smart TVs, offers expert-led yoga, fitness, mindfulness, self-care, and nutrition programs. Meanwhile, Saatchi Art and Daily Art Story turn any home into a captivating art gallery by providing professionally curated art collections. The visually stunning quality of LG Smart TVs enhances the viewing experience, bringing artwork to life.

LG’s commitment to innovation and convenience will be on display at CES 2024, where the company will showcase its latest products and advancements. For updates on LG’s CES announcements, follow the hashtag #LGCES2024 on social media.

LG Electronics continues to redefine the smart TV experience, offering a multitude of opportunities for learning, entertainment, and self-care, all easily accessible on the big screen.