Introducing the LG Qube: A Compact and Portable Laser Projector

The LG Qube, also known as the model HU710PB, is a highly compact and portable laser projector recently announced by LG. This projector stands out for its minimalist design and convenient handle, making it extremely easy to carry around. Weighing just 3.28 pounds and measuring 135mm square on one side and 80mm wide at the front, the Qube is smaller than the iPhone 15 Pro.

Despite its small size, the LG Qube offers impressive features. It comes with HDMI eARC and USB-C ports, as well as a built-in mono speaker with a 3W output. The projector is capable of projecting an image of up to 120 inches at full 4K resolution, thanks to its 1.2 throw ratio. However, there are some limitations to consider.

One drawback of the Qube is its relatively dim 500 ANSI lumens. In comparison, larger projectors like the Xgimi Horizon Pro have a brightness level of 2200 ANSI lumens. This means that while the Qube supports HDR 10, the image won’t have the same vibrant colors and contrast as HDR TVs, especially in well-lit environments.

Another aspect to consider is the operating system. The Qube uses LG’s webOS, which is functional but lacks the diversity and range of apps found on platforms like Google TV or Apple’s tvOS.

Despite these limitations, the LG Qube’s unique design and portability make it appealing for those looking for a compact and convenient projector. Its boxy shape and handle evoke nostalgia, reminiscent of retro tech gadgets that were both quirky and functional, such as the beloved GameCube. It’s the perfect choice for anyone seeking a device that stands out as a stylish interior accessory.

LG has not yet announced the pricing or release date of the Qube. Additionally, details about its compatibility with features like AirPlay 2 and smart voice control remain unknown. However, with its compact size and promising features, the LG Qube has the potential to be a popular choice among projector enthusiasts and those looking for a portable entertainment solution.

