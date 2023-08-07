CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

LG Introduces Two New OLED Gaming Monitors in India

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 7, 2023
LG Introduces Two New OLED Gaming Monitors in India

LG has launched the UltraGear 45GR95QE and 27GR95Q OLED gaming monitors in India. These curved gaming monitors offer a refresh rate of up to 240Hz and a response time of 0.03ms. Designed with gamers in mind, the LG UltraGear monitors come with features such as Black Stabilizer, Dynamic Action Sync, Crosshair, and FPS counter.

The 27-inch model has a resolution of 2560×1440, DCI-P3 98.5% color gamut, HDR10 support, and factory color calibration. It also features OLED Pixel Dimming for enhanced contrast. The LG 27GR95QE supports variable refresh rate (VRR), NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible, FreeSync Premium, and VESA Adaptive Sync. In terms of connectivity, it offers HDMI 2.1 x2, DisplayPort 1.4 with DSC x1, and USB 3.0 1up 2dn.

On the other hand, the 45-inch model has a resolution of 3440×1440, 21:9 aspect ratio, a contrast ratio of 1,500,000:1, and DCI-P3 98.5% color gamut. It also supports HDR10, NVIDIA G-SYNC, HDMI 2.1 VRR (Adaptive Sync), and AMD FreeSync Premium. Its connectivity options include HDMI 2.1 x2, DisplayPort 1.4 with DSC x1, USB 3.0 1up 2dn, 4-pole H/P out with DTS HP:X, and Optical Jack.

The LG 27GR95QE and 45GR95QE monitors are priced at ₹124,000 and ₹241,000, respectively. These monitors promise an immersive and visually stunning gaming experience with their cutting-edge OLED display technology and gaming-focused features.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

News

Airbus and STMicroelectronics Collaborate on Power Electronics Research

Aug 7, 2023 Robert Andrew
News

Artificial Intelligence: A Game-Changer in Financial Management

Aug 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia
News

The Revolutionary Impact of IIoT on Predictive Maintenance: A Comprehensive Analysis

Aug 7, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

News

Airbus and STMicroelectronics Collaborate on Power Electronics Research

Aug 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

SpaceX Conducts Hot-Fire Test for Super Heavy Booster

Aug 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

Artificial Intelligence: A Game-Changer in Financial Management

Aug 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Strange Names in Astronomy and Physics

Aug 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments