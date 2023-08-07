LG Introduces Two New OLED Gaming Monitors in India

LG has launched the UltraGear 45GR95QE and 27GR95Q OLED gaming monitors in India. These curved gaming monitors offer a refresh rate of up to 240Hz and a response time of 0.03ms. Designed with gamers in mind, the LG UltraGear monitors come with features such as Black Stabilizer, Dynamic Action Sync, Crosshair, and FPS counter.

The 27-inch model has a resolution of 2560×1440, DCI-P3 98.5% color gamut, HDR10 support, and factory color calibration. It also features OLED Pixel Dimming for enhanced contrast. The LG 27GR95QE supports variable refresh rate (VRR), NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible, FreeSync Premium, and VESA Adaptive Sync. In terms of connectivity, it offers HDMI 2.1 x2, DisplayPort 1.4 with DSC x1, and USB 3.0 1up 2dn.

On the other hand, the 45-inch model has a resolution of 3440×1440, 21:9 aspect ratio, a contrast ratio of 1,500,000:1, and DCI-P3 98.5% color gamut. It also supports HDR10, NVIDIA G-SYNC, HDMI 2.1 VRR (Adaptive Sync), and AMD FreeSync Premium. Its connectivity options include HDMI 2.1 x2, DisplayPort 1.4 with DSC x1, USB 3.0 1up 2dn, 4-pole H/P out with DTS HP:X, and Optical Jack.

The LG 27GR95QE and 45GR95QE monitors are priced at ₹124,000 and ₹241,000, respectively. These monitors promise an immersive and visually stunning gaming experience with their cutting-edge OLED display technology and gaming-focused features.