LG Electronics Canada Introduces New Home Appliance Lineup for Enhanced Kitchen Experience

LG Electronics Canada is pleased to announce the availability of its latest home appliance lineup in Canada, designed to elevate the kitchen experience and seamlessly integrate into any kitchen space.

Among the new additions is the LG Induction Slide-in Range with Air Fry and Air Sous Vide. This versatile range features an induction cooktop that offers speed-heating, precision, and responsiveness. By utilizing electromagnetic energy, it can transfer heat directly to the cookware, resulting in faster and safer cooking. The oven of this range offers three cooking modes: Air Fry for crisp dishes without excessive oil, Air Sous Vide for even cooking at low temperatures, and ProBake Convection technology to ensure even baking and roasting results.

Another notable addition is the LG Counter-Depth MAX Refrigerator lineup, equipped with Craft Ice. These refrigerators offer the largest counter-depth design with 25% more space. The Mirror InstaView panel allows users to conveniently view the contents without opening the door, while also providing customization options with four types of ice, including LG’s popular spherical Craft Ice.

For efficient kitchen cleanup, LG presents the innovative QuadWash Pro Dishwasher lineup. These dishwashers utilize high-pressure jets and over one million microbubbles to effectively break down tough food residue. Additionally, they feature the industry-leading 1-hour wash and dry cycle for quick and efficient cleaning.

This new appliance lineup demonstrates LG’s commitment to delivering innovation that enhances the quality of life. For further details on purchasing these appliances, please visit LG.ca.