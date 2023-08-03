LG Household & Health Care Records Decrease in Sales and Operating Profit

In the second quarter of 2023, LG Household & Health Care (LG H&H Co., Ltd) reported a decline in sales and operating profit. Sales decreased by 3.0% compared to the previous year, amounting to 1.8 trillion won. The company’s operating profit also saw a decline of 27.1%, reaching 158 billion won.

The decrease in sales can primarily be attributed to an 8% decline in the Beauty business. However, the HDB (Home & Daily Beauty) and Refreshment segments experienced slight growth in sales compared to the previous year.

The operating profit decrease was a result of various factors, including ongoing cost pressures and expenses related to internal reorganization and efficiency measures in the domestic and US businesses.

The Beauty business specifically suffered a sales decline of 8.5% in the second quarter, amounting to 781 billion won. The operating profit for this segment also saw a decrease of 24.9%, reaching 70 billion won. The decline in sales was driven by slower consumption recovery in China, despite positive growth in domestic channels such as department stores and health and beauty stores. The DFS (duty-free shop) channel saw a significant drop in sales, while China’s onshore business reported a single-digit decline.

On the other hand, the HDB business witnessed a slight sales increase of 0.5%, amounting to 546 billion won. The growth in this segment was attributed to the performance of the Premium brands ‘Physiogel’ and ‘Euthymol’ in Daily Beauty, as well as sales through online channels. However, operating profit for HDB experienced a significant decrease of 53.6% due to cost pressures and reorganization-related expenses, amounting to 28 billion won.

The Refreshment business saw a sales increase of 3.2% amounting to 481 billion won. This growth was driven by strong demand for zero sugar and energy drinks like ‘Coca-Cola Zero’, ‘Monster Energy’, and ‘Powerade’. However, the operating profit for the Refreshment segment decreased by 5.5% due to ongoing cost challenges. Refreshment launched marketing campaigns for their new zero sugar beverages and expanded their sugar-free portfolio with products like ‘Crush Pear Cider’.

Despite the challenges faced by LG Household & Health Care in the Beauty business due to slower recovery in China, the HDB and Refreshment segments showed some growth. The company has implemented various strategies such as product launches, brand renewals, and marketing campaigns to strengthen its portfolio and brand value in these segments.