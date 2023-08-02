CityLife

LG Group Doubles Investment in US Silicon Valley Venture Companies

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 2, 2023
LG Group has announced its plans to double its investment in US Silicon Valley venture companies through LG Technology Ventures, its Corporate Venture Capital firm. The aim is to contribute to the discovery of innovative technology-equipped new businesses and synergize with the future businesses of each LG Group affiliate.

To achieve this, LG Technology Ventures is receiving investments from major LG Group subsidiaries to establish its second venture fund. The goal is to gather nearly 1 trillion won ($770 million) by combining it with existing funds. LG Electronics, LG Energy Solution, and LG Uplus have already committed to injecting a new investment of 250 billion won, thus increasing the LG Technology Ventures fund to 870 billion won ($674 million). Other affiliates are also in the process of internal procedures for new investments.

LG Group established LG Technology Capital in May 2018 with the purpose of increasing investment in Silicon Valley, the world’s largest venture cluster. The company currently operates a fund of about $480 million, with investments from LG Electronics, LG Energy Solution, LG Chem, LG Display, LG Uplus, and LG CNS.

This new investment will further strengthen LG Group’s presence in the venture capital market and enhance its ability to support new businesses that align with its strategic vision. LG Technology Ventures aims to nurture and invest in promising startups, generating new and profitable opportunities for LG Group in the Silicon Valley ecosystem.

While Samsung Ventures remains the only major corporate CVC that has reached assets of 1 trillion won, LG Group’s increased investment signifies its determination to become a key player in the venture capital space, fostering innovation and growth in the technology industry.

