LG Energy Solution Invests $17 Billion in North American Battery Manufacturing

LG Energy Solution, a leading battery manufacturer, is earmarking $17 billion for the establishment of factories in North America. These facilities will have a combined capacity of over 300 gigawatt-hours dedicated to electric vehicle (EV) battery production. By the middle of the decade, LG Energy Solution plans to have a total of eight plants based in the United States and Ontario, with two already operational and the others in various stages of production.

According to Wood Mackenzie, LG Energy Solution currently holds the highest gigawatt-hour capacity among EV battery plants in North America. This capacity is capable of supplying batteries for approximately 3 million to 6 million EVs, depending on their size. While LG Energy Solution takes the lead, Tesla and SK On follow closely in terms of capacity.

The surge in capacity expansion across battery manufacturers in North America is driven by the increasing demand for EVs and governmental policies that incentivize domestic production. LG Energy Solution has shown itself to be particularly aggressive in this endeavor, having demonstrated efficiency in cell manufacturing and experiencing significant revenue growth.

The company operates six joint venture plants in collaboration with major automakers such as General Motors, Hyundai, Honda, and Stellantis. This approach allows LG Energy Solution to share investment and risk. Additionally, the company aims to diversify its portfolio by working with automakers on battery development.

In line with the Inflation Reduction Act, LG Energy Solution plans to collaborate with existing suppliers and establish further operations in North America. This strategy ensures the availability of crucial battery components domestically and adopts a more risk-averse supply chain approach.

While LG Energy Solution remains open to exploring future battery technologies, it expects the current chemistry and format of batteries to remain unchanged for the next 10 to 15 years.