LG Energy Solution Announces Battery Recycling Joint Venture

LG Energy Solution (LGES) has established its first battery recycling joint venture (JV) with Zhejiang Huayou Recycling Technology Co., Ltd. The purpose of this JV is to strengthen LGES’s closed-loop system and improve its cost-competitiveness in securing key battery raw materials.

The agreement for this joint venture was signed in China at Huayou Cobalt’s Tongxiang headquarters, with representatives from both LGES and Huayou Recycling present. The JV will oversee the construction of two battery recycling plants in China: a pretreatment plant in Nanjing and a post-processing plant in Quzhou.

The pretreatment plant in Nanjing will utilize LGES’s existing battery production facility, while the post-processing plant in Quzhou will take advantage of Huayou Cobalt’s infrastructure. Once operational by the end of 2024, the joint venture company will receive battery scrap from LGES’s Nanjing facility and waste batteries collected by Huayou Recycling. These materials will be used to produce recycled metals such as nickel, cobalt, and lithium, which will then be supplied back to the LGES Nanjing plant.

By forming this joint venture, LGES aims to ensure a stable supply of waste batteries and battery scraps, which are vital for its closed-loop manufacturing system. The company also aims to increase the amount of retrieved metals and reduce recycling costs through the utilization of new techniques. In addition, the proximity of the pretreatment and post-processing facilities to the Nanjing plant will allow LGES to establish a more robust closed-loop recycling system in China.

Establishing a closed-loop system for battery manufacturing is a top priority for LGES as it strives to achieve its ESG vision. The company is actively implementing ESG-related practices such as reusing or recycling end-of-life batteries and managing waste. In 2022, LGES completed the establishment of a recycling system at its Nanjing facility. Furthermore, the company has formed strategic partnerships with leading recyclers worldwide to create an end-of-life batteries collection system.

With its extensive experience in battery technology spanning over 30 years, LG Energy Solution is a global leader in lithium-ion battery manufacturing for various applications. The company is committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 and embracing shared growth as well as promoting a diverse and inclusive corporate culture.