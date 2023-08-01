LexisNexis Introduces Lexis+: A Next-Generation Legal Solution

LexisNexis® Legal & Professional has launched Lexis+, a cutting-edge legal solution designed to enhance the experience of Australian lawyers and their clients. Built on AI-powered features, advanced search capabilities, and enhanced analytical tools, Lexis+ aims to provide a more efficient and confident legal research experience.

Since 2016, LexisNexis has been harnessing the power of AI, Machine Learning, and Natural Language Processing to develop innovative features for legal professionals. These advancements have resulted in enhanced search capabilities, alternate drafting suggestions through Lexis Clause Intelligence, and deep insights extraction using Lexis Argument Analyser.

The introduction of Lexis+ represents an effort by LexisNexis to streamline customer workflows by offering a fully integrated experience across their suite of products and content offerings. By eliminating the need to switch between applications, Lexis+ aims to save time and increase productivity. Additionally, Lexis+ paves the way for the future development of a generative AI solution in 2024.

By collaborating with over 2,000 customers worldwide, LexisNexis has gained valuable insights into the requirements of legal practitioners. Lexis+ sets itself apart from Lexis Advance with its upgraded interface, streamlined workflows, and a range of user-friendly experiences. These experiences minimize context switching, saving valuable time and resources while providing crucial insights to ensure that no important information is overlooked.

Lexis+ offers several features tailored to the needs of legal professionals across different segments, industries, and areas of practice. Features such as Legislation Compare, Leading Cases, Practical Guidance, and Lexis Answers cater to specific requirements and provide lawyers with more control over their research experience. The platform also includes AI-powered search capabilities, including features like Search Tree and Search Term Maps.

The introduction of Lexis+ marks a significant milestone in LexisNexis’ strategy to enhance lawyers’ productivity and ability to provide timely and strategic advice. The integration of new AI-driven tools is expected to revolutionize the legal industry.

LexisNexis plans to continue expanding Lexis+ by adding new tools and product integrations in the coming months. This will include enhanced analytics and legislative news from Capital Monitor. Lexis+ Australia joins the global Lexis+ family, which already includes versions in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. Furthermore, the launch of Lexis+ AI in 2024 will introduce generative AI solutions that significantly boost speed, productivity, and strategic capabilities for lawyers.

