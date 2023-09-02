Lexar Launches New Products for Photography Professionals and PC Enthusiasts

Lexar, a leading global brand of flash memory solutions, has announced the launch of several new products that are expected to be available in the fourth quarter of 2023. These products have been designed to enhance the workflow of photography professionals and PC enthusiasts.

One of the new offerings is the Professional GOLD micro SDXC™ UHS-II card. Available in 128GB and 256GB capacities, this card boasts high-speed performance and a Video Speed Class 60 (V60) rating, allowing users to capture, play back, and transfer high-definition multimedia files with ease. It is also compatible with gaming devices, sports camcorders, tablets, smartphones, and drones.

Another exciting addition to Lexar’s portfolio is the Lexar ARES RGB DDR5 Desktop Memory. With speeds of up to 8000MT/s and 8400MT/s, this memory is ideal for hardcore gamers and PC enthusiasts who seek superior performance. It features customizable RGB LED lighting and a premium aluminum heat spreader for enhanced cooling. The memory also incorporates on-die ECC for data stability and reliability.

For users who require exceptional storage performance, Lexar introduces the Professional NM1090 M.2 Gen 5 NVMe SSD and the NM790 with Heatsink M.2 NVMe SSD. These solid-state drives deliver blazing-fast read and write speeds, thanks to their advanced technology standards. The NM1090 features an integrated Active Heatsink for improved heat reduction, while the NM790 includes a sleek aluminum design for efficient thermal control.

Lexar’s new portable SSDs are designed for users who work with large files on-the-go. The SL600 portable SSD offers speeds up to 2000MB/s read/write and features a durable aluminum enclosure, while the Armor 700 Rugged Portable SSD is IP65 rated for water and dust resistance and can withstand a 3-meter drop. The SL500 portable SSD, on the other hand, is compact and easy to carry, with speeds of up to 2000MB/s read and 1800MB/s write. All the portable SSDs come with Lexar DataShield, an advanced security software that ensures file protection with 256-bit AES encryption.

With these new offerings, Lexar continues its commitment to providing high-quality, reliable, and performance-driven memory solutions for photographers, videographers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts.

Definitions:

– microSD: A miniature version of an SD card, commonly used in portable devices such as smartphones, tablets, and action cameras.

– SSD: Solid-State Drive, a type of storage device that uses flash memory to store and retrieve data.

– DRAM: Dynamic Random-Access Memory, a type of memory used in computers for storing data that is being actively accessed.

– NVMe: Non-Volatile Memory Express, a communication protocol designed specifically for SSDs to deliver high-performance storage.

Source: Lexar Unveils a New microSD Card and New Gaming Products at IFA 2023 (CNW)