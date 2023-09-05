The Impact of the Digital Games Tax Offset on the Australian Screen Industry

The Australian screen industry is set to benefit from the new Digital Games Tax Offset, which was recently passed. This tax offset aims to support the growth and development of the digital games sector in Australia.

With this tax offset, digital game developers will be eligible to receive a refundable tax offset of 30% for qualifying Australian production expenditure. This means that game developers can claim a tax offset for expenses such as the salaries of Australian employees, marketing and distribution costs, and the acquisition of intellectual property rights.

The introduction of this tax offset is expected to encourage investment in the Australian digital games industry. It will make Australia a more attractive destination for game developers, leading to the creation of more jobs in the sector and increasing the overall competitiveness of the Australian screen industry.

In addition to supporting game developers, the Digital Games Tax Offset will also benefit other parts of the screen industry ecosystem. Local visual effects and post-production companies, for example, will have the opportunity to collaborate and work on digital games projects, creating new revenue streams for these businesses.

The passing of the Digital Games Tax Offset is a significant step in recognizing the economic and cultural value of the digital games industry. It demonstrates the Australian government’s commitment to supporting and nurturing the growth of this sector.

