LetMeSpy to Cease Operations Following Data Breach

Polish Android developer, LetMeSpy, has recently announced that it will be shutting down its operations on August 31, 2023. This decision comes in the aftermath of a severe data breach that occurred in June, where cybercriminals managed to gain access to the company’s servers and steal a significant amount of data. The perpetrators downloaded the complete contents of LetMeSpy’s database before erasing the information. Consequently, the company took the precautionary measure of blocking user account access to ensure security.

LetMeSpy was responsible for the development of surveillance software designed for legitimate purposes, such as monitoring children or employees, as well as finding lost devices. However, the app also had the potential to be used for covertly monitoring text messages, call logs, and location on Android devices. The breach compromised the personal information of both the software users and the individuals under surveillance.

Upon reviewing the stolen files, security researcher Maia Arson Crimew made notable discoveries, finding that government employees from Malaysia and Jordan, a police officer from Louisiana, an employee from a competing stalkerware company, and numerous college students from the United States had subscribed to the service. Users who seek to access the data within their accounts have until September 30, 2023, to contact LetMeSpy, as the company will delete the data in accordance with applicable laws thereafter.

The discontinuation of LetMeSpy is viewed as a positive development, given the concerning implications of stalkerware and the recent mounting worries surrounding commercial spyware. In response to national security concerns, the United States government has taken action by adding Intellexa and Cytrox to its Entity List.