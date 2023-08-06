LeoStella Unveils LS300 Satellite Bus

LeoStella has announced the launch of its largest spacecraft, the LS300 satellite bus. This new satellite bus is significantly larger than its predecessor, the LS200, measuring 10 meters in length and having more than double the mass. The LS300 also boasts improvements in solar array design, enabling it to deliver one kilowatt of power for more demanding missions.

With its increased power and 250 kilograms of available payload space, the LS300 is well-suited for customers seeking Space Development Agency (SDA) contracts. LeoStella CEO Tim Kienberger stated that the LS300 can support optical inter-satellite links and radio frequency downlink and uplink capabilities, which are vital requirements for SDA’s low Earth orbit military network.

Although LeoStella has not disclosed the identity of their first LS300 customer, CEO Tim Kienberger mentioned that there is considerable interest in the larger satellite bus. They are currently discussing numerous opportunities based on the LS300 platform. Moreover, this advancement could pave the way for LeoStella’s entry into building their first satellites dedicated to the communications market.

This move towards larger spacecraft aligns with the trend in the small satellite industry, as companies take advantage of declining launch costs and the growing availability of rocket rideshares. Other small satellite specialists, including Terran Orbital and NanoAvionics, have also been expanding the size of their platforms to meet the increasing demand for more capable satellites.

LeoStella plans to deliver the first two 500-kilogram-class satellites based on the LS300 platform to a commercial radar constellation customer by the summer of next year. With its larger size and enhanced capabilities, the LS300 is poised to make a significant impact in the satellite industry.