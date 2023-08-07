LeoStella Unveils LS-300 Satellite Bus for Pentagon Contracts

LeoStella has introduced a larger version of its small satellite bus, called the LS-300, specifically designed for customers interested in securing contracts with the Pentagon’s Space Development Agency (SDA). The LS-300 can support satellites weighing up to 500 kg, with 250 kg allotted for payloads.

The LS-300 features larger solar panels, capable of generating up to one kilowatt of power. It also incorporates a space-qualified propulsion system enabling velocity changes of over 200 meters per second. Equipped with inter-satellite links and other sought-after functionalities by the SDA, the satellite bus aligns well with the agency’s aims.

The SDA is currently working on developing small satellite constellations to enhance military communications and detect various threats. LeoStella aims to attract customers seeking contracts from the SDA with the introduction of the LS-300.

This larger version of the satellite bus offers increased capabilities and flexibility to customers in their missions. With enhanced power generation and a propulsion system, the LS-300 is designed to meet the demands of customers looking to expand their satellite capabilities in the military sector.