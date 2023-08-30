Introducing the Lenovo Legion Go: A New Handheld Gaming Console for Xbox Game Pass

A leaked marketing video has revealed the Lenovo Legion Go, a handheld gaming console designed to support Xbox Game Pass. The trailer showcases the device running Windows 11 and highlights several Xbox titles that are available on the Game Pass platform, including Hi-Fi Rush, Ghostwire Tokyo, and Halo: Infinite.

With the success of the Nintendo Switch, there has been a surge in handheld gaming console options, such as the Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally, and PlayStation Portal. While the PlayStation Portal was previously thought to be the go-to device for playing Xbox Game Pass games via the cloud, the Lenovo Legion Go appears to be another viable option.

Many Xbox fans have been longing for an official Xbox handheld, but it seems that Microsoft has chosen to partner with third-party manufacturers instead. The leaked video for the Lenovo Legion Go clearly shows support for Xbox Game Studios titles and prominently features the Xbox Game Pass logo.

The Legion Go is equipped with an 8.8-inch, 144Hz VRR display and a Ryzen Z1 processor. It comes with detachable Switch-like controllers and a built-in kickstand, reminiscent of the Nintendo Switch. Halo: Infinite’s multiplayer is featured in the video, showcasing the expandable storage option and the Legion Go’s “whisper quiet” fan system with top exhaust ports.

One surprising twist in the marketing video is the mention of the Legion Go’s compatibility with Legion AR glasses. This suggests a potential collaboration between Microsoft’s AR hardware, Hololens, and Lenovo’s AR glasses, opening up new possibilities for immersive gaming experiences.

According to reports, Microsoft has been actively supporting OEMs in the handheld gaming space, and it is likely that more devices will be released in the future that capitalize on the popularity of Xbox Game Pass.

Overall, the Lenovo Legion Go appears to be a promising addition to the handheld gaming console market, offering Xbox fans a portable gaming experience with access to a vast library of games through Xbox Game Pass.

