New Variant of Lenovo Tab M8 4th Gen 2024 Spotted on Certification Website

The Tech Outlook has recently spotted a new variant of the Lenovo Tab M8 4th Gen 2024 on the TDRA certification website. This variant has the model number TB301XU, and it appears that Lenovo will be launching different variants of the tablet for different markets.

Although not many details were revealed in the listing, some information about the specifications can be inferred from the tablet’s previous appearance on Lenovo’s official website. The Lenovo Tab M8 4th Gen 2024 will feature an 8-inch HD display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a 60Hz refresh rate. The display is TUV low blue light certified and offers a brightness of 350 nits. The tablet will be available in two color variants, Abyss Blue and Arctic Grey.

In terms of connectivity, the tablet will support Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. It will also come pre-installed with Google applications. Under the hood, the tablet will be powered by a MediaTek MT8768 octa-core processor and will run on the Android 13 operating system. It will have 3GB or 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 32GB or 64GB of eMMC 5.1 internal storage. Additionally, the tablet will have a microSD card slot for expandable storage.

The Lenovo Tab M8 4th Gen 2024 will be equipped with dual speakers and a single microphone. It will feature a 2MP front camera and a 5MP or 8MP rear camera. The tablet will be backed by a 5100mAh battery, which will provide up to 13 hours of video playback.

In conclusion, the new variant of the Lenovo Tab M8 4th Gen 2024 with model number TB301XU has been spotted on the TDRA certification website. While not many details were revealed, the tablet’s previous listing on Lenovo’s website gives us an idea of its specifications. The tablet will offer an 8-inch HD display, a powerful processor, multiple storage options, and a long-lasting battery. It will be interesting to see how Lenovo positions this tablet in different markets.

Definitions:

– TDRA certification website: A website where electronic devices are tested and certified for compliance with regulations before they can be sold in certain markets.

– Display aspect ratio: The proportional relationship between the width and height of a display.

– TUV low blue light certified: A certification that ensures a display emits low levels of blue light, which can be harmful to the eyes.

– LPDDR4x RAM: Low power double data rate random access memory that offers increased performance and improved power efficiency compared to previous generations of RAM.

– eMMC 5.1 internal storage: Embedded MultiMediaCard technology that provides flash storage for electronic devices, with version 5.1 offering faster speeds compared to previous versions.

