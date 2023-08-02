Lenovo Developing Handheld Gaming Device ‘Legion Go’

Lenovo is reportedly in the works of creating a portable gaming device called ‘Legion Go.’ This upcoming handheld device will feature an 8-inch display, slightly larger than the popular Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally, and will be powered by a Ryzen chip. Moreover, the Legion Go will run on the new Windows 11 operating system.

While the exact pricing for the Legion Go is still unknown, its competitors, the Steam Deck and ROG Ally, are priced at $499 CAD and $899, respectively.

It is worth mentioning that rumors suggest Microsoft might be collaborating with Lenovo to provide support for the Legion Go. This speculation arose when Microsoft announced potential partnerships during the Xbox Summer Game Fest event in June. Considering Microsoft’s prior collaborations with Samsung and Logitech on cloud-related projects, it is reasonable to assume that the company would expand its third-party alliances to include Lenovo.

However, there is a chance that the Legion Go may never make it to the market. In the past, there were rumors of another handheld gaming device by Lenovo called the ‘Legion Play.’ Unfortunately, despite initial buzz, the Legion Play never saw the light of day. It is possible that the Legion Go may be an iteration or development of the previous concept.

As of now, more information about the Legion Go, such as its release date and pricing details, remains undisclosed. Gaming enthusiasts and fans of Lenovo will undoubtedly keep a close eye on any further updates regarding this upcoming handheld gaming device.